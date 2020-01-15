Home Cities Bengaluru

Denied entry, Tanzanian family stuck at KIA for 5 days

Immigration authorities have refused to allow them into India, with food being provided to them at the airport.

Published: 15th January 2020 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a scenario similar to Hollywood star Tom Hank’s film The Terminal, a woman from Tanzania and her two young children, including an infant, who are deportees from Male, have been living in the lounge of Kempegowda International Airport for the last five days. Immigration authorities have refused to allow them into India, with food being provided to them at the airport.  

The airport operator, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), confirmed the incident. A BIAL spokesperson said, “Three Tanzanian nationals who were denied entry into India by immigration authorities are currently being assisted with repatriation flights to their home country. Their welfare needs, while in transit, are being looked after by the BIAL team.” 

Sharing details, an airport source said that the woman and her kids had flown from Goa, where her husband is employed. From there, they planned to go to Mumbai and then to Male on an Air India flight on January 9. She had a valid visa for Male. “On reaching Male, immigration authorities there refused to allow her to enter their country as she only had a one-way ticket. She did not have sufficient money or bank balance to show, so they refused to allow her into the Maldives. They decided to deport them back to India. The family was put on the next Air India flight heading to Bengaluru,” a source said. 

At KIA, immigration authorities refused to let them step inside the city and they were taken to the lounge here. Steps were taken in co-ordination with different airline staff to facilitate her departure to Tanzania via an Oman Air flight. “However, just before the family was to board, the airline said their office manager at Dar Es Salaam airport was refusing let the trio board. With no means to enter her country nor being allowed onto Indian soil, the family is now stuck,” the source added.  Her husband’s mobile has been unreachable for the last five days, he added.  

Ben T, a passenger heading to Amsterdam, tweeted on January 13, “At Bangalore airport woman with 2 small children stuck for 4 days with boarding passes from Air India. Lounge staff is trying, but pls retweet and hope to get a solution this way (SIC).”

Immigration officials could not be reached for their response.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp