Engineering seats under COMEDK quota go vacant 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With a dip in the demand for engineering courses, 9,782 seats out of 16,216 seats under the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) quota remained vacant last year.

Around 20,000 applicants appeared for the test last year and 22,000 are expected to appear for it on May 10this year.

In a press meet held to announce COMEDK UGET and Uni-GAUGE entrance examination, P Muralidhar, CEO of ERA Foundation that conducts the Uni-GAUGE exam, said that Computer Science remains the most popular course among students with a few colleges taking up innovative electives along with the main subjects.

“Despite lesser demand for engineering in the state, students opt for computer science with electives or credit courses that are more job oriented,” he said.

“What has changed in engineering colleges is the sub-specialisation because even if students opt for computer science, not one size fits all. We need the government to support us by ensuring that counselling for CET happens before COMEDK counselling,” said Dr Kumar, executive secretary of COMEDK states.

COMEDK 2020

January 16: Starting date for registration and issue of online applications

April 17: Last date for application and online payment

May 10: Date of online exam between 2 pm and 5 pm

May 26: Results will be announced online