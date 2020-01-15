shop till you drop

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Gravity Events & Entertainment is organising The Great Indian Flea, one of the largest art, craft and handloom exhibition wherein artisans from across India will showcase and sell their products.

Get a chance to have a great shopping experience from India’s tradition and its unique range of handicrafts from all over the country. The Great Indian Flea is exhibiting its 10th edition which is an exhibition cum sale. States like Karnataka, Bihar, Odissa, Kashmir, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Assam and many other countries have diverse crafts and craftsmen. It will not only be a visual treat of all such contrasting elements but also give you a taste of the country’s tradition with art and crafts, jewellery, home decor, furniture, handicrafts and much more directly from the exhibition itself. Also be entertained throughout the exhibition by indulging into exciting line-up activities and workshops.

The exhibition will be held til January 19, 10 am to 7 pm at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, Kumara Krupa Road. For further information and details, contact: 9900283789/ 9790835449.