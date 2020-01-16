Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP starts online survey to improve Bengaluru’s swachh ranking

In a bid to improve the city’s ranking in the Swachh Survekshan (survey of cleanliness), the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike is appealing residents to vote for Bengaluru.

Published: 16th January 2020 06:45 AM

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to improve the city’s ranking in the Swachh Survekshan (survey of cleanliness), the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike is appealing residents to vote for Bengaluru. To this end, the civic body has started an online survey seeking feedback from citizens.

In the last survey conducted in May by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Bengaluru ranked 194, behind Mysuru which was ranked third. Karnataka was ranked 14th among the states in the country.
So, BBMP officials have realised that involvement of people and their feedback is crucial in improving the city’s ranking. Last December, the civic body declared the city open defecation-free, which made the city earn 100 points in the Swachh Survekshan survey. The BBMP is now working full time to ensure that the image of Bengaluru improves. It is also putting efforts on ensuring visual cleanliness.

“It has been found that the city faired poorly not just because of improper garbage management, but also because of poor response from people in the survey. So, to improve the points in the ranking, we are circulating the survey form and asking people to give their feedback. Positive or negative, both are welcome, but it will be preferred if it is positive as it is our city,” said a BBMP official.

The survey also includes a video on how to rate and what needs to be done. On accessing the link -- www.swachhsurvekshan2020.org/citizenfeedback -- users will be taken to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs website and give their feedback to eight questions.
Citizens are, however, not happy as this has come at a time when the existing Mitiganahalli landfill is full and garbage compactors are not able to unload. Concerned about this, the BBMP is floating short-term tenders to set up a scientific management cell in the same place. In the meantime, the civic body is also working on setting up bio-methanisation units in all eight zones immediately.

“Instead of asking people to give a positive feedback, BBMP should work on ensuring that there is cleanliness. Then a good feedback will automatically come. The BBMP should ensure that there are no black spots. They should ensure that garbage is picked up every day and roads are cleaned,” said Suma L, a resident of RR Nagar.

Randeep D, special commissioner (SWM), said the civic body cannot access what feedback is put on the website, so people need not be apprehensive. “In some areas where BBMP has fared well, citizens should give a positive feedback. But citizens should at least participate and give an honest feedback, which will also help the urban local body improve,” he added.

