Clad yourself in khadi

BENGALURU: Witness the hardwork and dedication of artisans and weaver’s at Khadi Utsav-2020.

Karnataka State Khadi and Village Industries Board is organising the event. Khadi Utsav 2020 rekindles Mahatma Gandhi’s dreams of swaraj. The event is a platform for artisans, weavers and the shoppers connect with each other among humble indigenous weaves and products.

The exhibition is commencing for the public from January 16 to February 14 at Freedom Park, Sheshadri Road, Gandhinagar, Bengaluru.Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will inaugurate the exhibition, DyCM Govind M Karajol will inaugurate khadi stalls, DyCM Ashwath Narayan CN will inaugurate village industries stalls, DyCM Laxman Sangappa Savadi will inaugurate village industries live demo, minister for large and medium industries Jagadish Shettar will inaugurate Khadi live demo. Many dignitaries will be present on the occasion. A special discount on all the khadi products will be offered in order to promote Khadi.