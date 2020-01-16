Fans have a Sankranti feast with Sandalwood stars 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was a Sankranti feast that any Kannada movie fan would have dreamt of. A few lucky fans got a chance to savour a traditional Sankranti meal with celebrities like Sandalwood actress Karunya Ram and Suman Nagarkar at a lunch organised by Vividus Hotel at Race Course Road on Tuesday.

Ram, whose last release was Mane Maratakkide, didn’t hesitate to binge on ellu belle. “I can proudly say that this was the best Sankranti I have ever celebrated. I thank Vividus for inviting me and making me feel at home,” she said. Nagarkar, who has spent most of her growing-up years in USA, said she always celebrated Sankranti even when she was abroad. “I feel really happy when such kind events are organised as they remind us of our roots,” she said.

The actors were seen feeding each other sweets, applying, haldi-kumkum (turmeric and vermilion) on each other’s forehead and following other traditional rituals of the festival. Some of the delicacies that were part of the menu were pongal, payasam, holige, etc.

Apart from the actors, director-producer Gurudutt, pop karoke singer Saahir, influencer Sanghamitra, socialite Rekha, Mrs Ocean Gayatri and Mrs Global International Ms Rupa were also present. More than 200 people attended this event. “I had seen Ram only on big screens, but now I am having lunch with her. She is even more beautiful in real,” says Divya Rangenahalli, one of participants at the event.

Nishant Kumar, general manager, Vividus Hotel, said, “This is the first festival of 2020. We thought it’s better that we start the season with the stars so that we can wish for prosperity along with them. The festival is a seasonal observance as well as a religious celebration.”