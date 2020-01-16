Home Cities Bengaluru

Indian Social Science Congress on Jan 17, BCU to publish papers

Bengaluru Central University will host the 43rd season of the Indian Social Science Congress, a five-day event, starting January 17.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Central University will host the 43rd season of the Indian Social Science Congress, a five-day event, starting January 17.

The event is jointly organised by Indian Social Science Academy and Bengaluru Central University (BCU) sponsored by UGC, DST, affiliated colleges of BCU, and other premier institutions.

Padma Vibhushan Prof Roddam Narasimha, will deliver the keynote address at the Jnana Jyothi Auditorium, Central College Campus at the inaugural. The event will witness more than 700 research papers from institutions from across the country, said officials. The papers will be deliberated upon in 28 subjects research committees and 21 interdisciplinary thematic panels.

ISSA and BCU will publish one or more volumes on ‘Current Research and Theory’ in all the subjects of science in all Indian languages.

Apps to assist audience
Ipomo and Bimba App will technolo gically assist the science congress, to make it easier for audience to engage with members and delegates.

Papers in Kannada for the first time
The Karnataka Social Science Academy which will function in Kannada is being set up, they added, and for the first time, papers will be presented in Kannada.

