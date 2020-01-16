Home Cities Bengaluru

‘It’s tough to marry Kashmir with comedy’

Six months after the abrogation of Article 370, Mohit Sharma’s standup special seems almost perfectly timed.

Published: 16th January 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Simran Ahuja 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Six months after the abrogation of Article 370, Mohit Sharma’s standup special seems almost perfectly timed. The Srinagar-born actor and standup artiste’s upcoming 70-minute show uses the purview of Kashmir to discuss a range of issues, from the recent changes in Jammu and Kashmir, to global politics. Starring Sharma himself, the show also features a guest appearance by, as he puts it, Pakistan, China, Jannat, Jihad, UN, US, Bollywood, Google Maps, media and India.

“Just like Charlie Chaplin spoke about Hitler through comedy, other complex matters can also be explored in the simplest of ways through a humorous approach,” explains Sharma, who now resides in Mumbai and will be in Bengaluru soon for this show. “Besides, this medium also allows us some liberty,” he adds. 

Take, for example, his comparison of Kashmir to a beautiful woman, a part of the sketch that received great response at the previous two trial shows he did. “Here, Kashmir knows she’s being wooed by many, and enjoys the benefits, freebies and subsidies that come along with it. But one day, she wakes up old and weary from the conflict,” he says, adding that another part of the sketch compares her to a modern-day Draupadi, one who knows her mind and prefers a live-in relationship or “azaadi” instead of multiple husbands (played by the various countries vying for her attention). 

Having spent 25 years in the region, Sharma’s personal experiences also come into play during the show, including the issue of power theft in Jammu and Kashmir. He also presents his views on Article 370, but aims to do so in as objective a manner as possible. “I hope people see me as a supporter of the government but one who rationally attempts to question them as well,” says the 43-year-old.

The standup artiste began writing the script in April last year, and was ready with a draft for rehearsals in August. In a twist of fate, the day happened to be August 5, which was when Article 370 was repealed by the government. This led to an abandonment of the project for a month before Sharma pursued it again. “It is quite tough to marry Kashmir with comedy. The place that was initially known for tourism is now known for terrorism. In total, I had nine drafts, which is the longest I’ve taken to write any standup set,” he reveals. 

But though challenging, the effort was worth it, he says. Sharma hopes to drive home the point that when it comes to Kashmir, everyone is to be blamed. “We are quick to point fingers at Pakistan, but maybe we should look inwards before we pass the buck,” he says. The show will take place on January 18, 8pm, at Atta Galatta. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu, which will be held till January 31 in the state. (Photo | PTI)
Pongal celebrations: 700 bulls participate in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Politics should be kept away from development of city: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp