Magadi jawan’s body to arrive today, family in gloom

He killed himself after shooting at two of his colleagues, one of whom died in Udhampur; he had spoken to his family on Monday morning

By Manju Shettar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: CISF constable Venkata Narasimha Murthy, who shot at two of his colleagues and then turned the gun on himself, was rushed to the district hospital at Udhampur with them. There, medical officer declared Murthy and Mohd Tasleem brought dead, while Sanjay Thakrey was referred to the Military Hospital, Udhampur, for further treatment. Investigation into the matter is on, a defence spokesperson told TNIE.

Murthy’s body is due to arrive in Bengaluru on Thursday. His uncle Ganganarasimhaiah said, “Murthy’s father Chikkanarasimhaiah collapsed on hearing that his son was no more, while his mother is in trauma. We still don’t know what exactly happened and who shot him. We are waiting for the body, which is expected to arrive on Thursday.”

Ganganarasimhaiah said attempts to reach the officer who informed them about Murthy’s death, to get accurate details about the incident, were futile, despite several attempts. “I contacted Magadi police to inform them about the incident. On Wednesday morning, the Magadi tahsildar came home and consoled the family. He said the body had reached Delhi and arrangements are being made to bring the body to our village.”

Chikkanarasimhaiah said, “He had not complained about anything so far and was happy after he joined service. He would tell us that he has dedicated his life to the nation. A year ago, he took on the responsibility of getting his sister married and then asked us to look for a bride for him. He had planned to marry this year.”

Murthy joined the CISF in 2013, and had last come home for 10 days two months ago, for the last rites of an uncle who had passed away.

Incidentally, Murthy had called his father on Monday morning and inquired about his breakfast, but the phone line had got abruptly cut, Murthy’s brother-in-law Paramesh said.The final rites will be held in Magadi on Thursday.

