Roses at Lalbagh and fragrance at Nimhans

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ever thought what happens to the lakhs of flowers after the Lalbagh flower show? Earlier, the flowers were thrown away, but now they are helping mentally-ill patients in Nimhans build confidence, face challenges.

In 2017, Adhamya Chetana, an NGO, had procured around 4 lakh roses and had given a part of them to Nimhans to make organic dyes and potpourri. Now, the department and Adhamya Chetana are working to repeat the exercise. M Jagadish, Joint Director of Horticulture, Parks and Gardens, said it was the first time the flowers were given to Adamya Chetana and they were planning to do the same this year. “This year, 6.21 lakh flowers will be used in the flower show at Lalbagh and they will be changed twice. Hence, the amount to be disposed will be huge.”

Chairperson of Adamya Chetana Tejaswini Ananthkumar said since they believed in zero garbage, and that they were a link between the Horticulture Department and Nimhans.

“Last time after the flower show was over, volunteers collected the roses and sent them to Nimhans. The flower petals were plucked and segregated there. They were then dried indoors and then organic dye and potpourri was made from them,” she said. This exercise, not just helped in making the city clean and reducing the burden on decomposting units but also helped the patients of Nimhans gain confidence, learn the ability to focus, improve their skills, said the Nimhans faculty.

Dr T Sivakumar, Additional Professor, Psychiatric Rehabilitation Services said, at the Psychiatric Rehabilitation Services Centre, which is also a day care, around 100 patients are involved in making things in 15 sections like green spilling, candle making, tailoring, printing, computer works and art and crafts. Indulging in various activities is a part of the therapies and rehabilitation.

“Earlier, the flowers were procured from temples by one of our guest faculty members or some NGOs would donate. However, Lalbagh is a large generator of the raw material required, especially during flower shows. Hence, it will be nice if a huge quantity is provided as it will help for a long time,” said the Nimhans faculty member.