Home Cities Bengaluru

Roses at Lalbagh and fragrance at Nimhans

Chairperson of Adamya Chetana Tejaswini Ananthkumar said since they believed in zero garbage, and that they were a link between the Horticulture Department and Nimhans.

Published: 16th January 2020 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ever thought what happens to the lakhs of flowers after the Lalbagh flower show? Earlier, the flowers were thrown away, but now they are helping mentally-ill patients in Nimhans build confidence, face challenges.

In 2017, Adhamya Chetana, an NGO, had procured around 4 lakh roses and had given a part of them to Nimhans to make organic dyes and potpourri. Now, the department and Adhamya Chetana are working to repeat the exercise. M Jagadish, Joint Director of Horticulture, Parks and Gardens, said it was the first time the flowers were given to Adamya Chetana and they were planning to do the same this year. “This year, 6.21 lakh flowers will be used in the flower show at Lalbagh and they will be changed twice. Hence, the amount to be disposed will be huge.”

Chairperson of Adamya Chetana Tejaswini Ananthkumar said since they believed in zero garbage, and that they were a link between the Horticulture Department and Nimhans.

“Last time after the flower show was over, volunteers collected the roses and sent them to Nimhans. The flower petals were plucked and segregated there. They were then dried indoors and then organic dye and potpourri was made from them,” she said. This exercise, not just helped in making the city clean and reducing the burden on decomposting units but also helped the patients of Nimhans gain confidence, learn the ability to focus, improve their skills, said the Nimhans faculty.

Dr T Sivakumar, Additional Professor, Psychiatric Rehabilitation Services said, at the Psychiatric Rehabilitation Services Centre, which is also a day care, around 100 patients are involved in making things in 15 sections like green spilling, candle making, tailoring, printing, computer works and art and crafts. Indulging in various activities is a part of the therapies and rehabilitation.

“Earlier, the flowers were procured from temples by one of our guest faculty members or some NGOs would donate. However, Lalbagh is a large generator of the raw material required, especially during flower shows. Hence, it will be nice if a huge quantity is provided as it will help for a long time,” said the Nimhans faculty member.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu, which will be held till January 31 in the state. (Photo | PTI)
Pongal celebrations: 700 bulls participate in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Politics should be kept away from development of city: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp