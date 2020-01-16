Sewage from apartments makes Kaggadaspura lake less attractive for avians

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kaggadaspura lake was once known as a birds’ paradise. But no longer, according to a study by a local resident.Sujit Nair, an IT Employee, who has been carrying out a bird survey for years, found 33 species of birds at the lake in 2019, compared to 60 five years back. He says sewage entering the lake from apartment complexes is the main reason for the water body becoming less attractive for birds.

He blames the current state of the lake on the lack of concern by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in maintaining the water body and residents who let sewage into it.

Nair said, “The lake is becoming a cesspool and no one is interesting in conserving it. Nothing is done to stop sewage from entering the water body.”He had spotted birds like stork, pelicans, yellow warbler and rosy starling five years ago and they were not seen last year, he said. However, he said he spotted other birds like black kite, brahmini kite, ashy prinia, Asian koel, Indian golden oriole, purple headed pond heron and red wattled lapwing.

“I’m an amateur photographer. I started photographing birds some years back at the lake. As I noticed that some of the birds were no more found, I started photographing them on a regular basis and started a bird survey to show the results to officials,” he added. He said he spotted 19 species of butterflies like blue tiger, lime butterfly, crimson red and mottled emigrant at the lake.

Residents pointed out that the lake was spread across 47 acres earlier and now it is 37 acres due encroachments.“The lake is slowly dying. Now there is also stench emanating from it and it’s difficult for us to stay here. The lake even frothed last year,” said Divya, a local.

In 2018, then deputy chief minister G Parameshwara had said the government would install a sewage treatment plant, but nothing has been done so far. The previous government had also sanctioned Rs 8.5 crore for the rejuvenation of the lake. However, no action is taken, according to residents.

A BBMP official said the installation of STP is under way and “we will get it done at the earliest.”