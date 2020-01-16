Home Cities Bengaluru

Taking art from East to West

Singapore-based Mayinart sources artworks exclusively from artists across India and South East Asia, in order to bring their work to the global stage

Published: 16th January 2020 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A strong motivation to provide artists a platform to showcase their work, and to help them connect with art seekers is what prompted Avik Bandyopadhyay to co-found Mayinart. This Singapore-based startup sources artworks from emerging and award-winning artists, exclusively across India and South East Asia, in order to bring their art to the global stage. Started in 2017 by Bandyopadhyay and his uncle Krish Datta, who is also the venture’s current investor and mentor,  the e-commerce platform has over 1,300 exclusive artworks from 105 artists, and is also driven with a desire to showcase works of emerging artists who are limited to small scale local markets. 

Formerly an IT professional working with Tech Mahindra, Bandyopadhyay explains the process: “The artists reach out to us over email with their portfolio, which is then verified by our curators. We have curators from across South-East Asia who source the most interesting artists.” Currently, they have curators from India, Indonesia and Singapore.Predominantly, the artists in Mayinart are from India, Indonesia and Singapore, including the likes of Shan Re, a contemporary modernist from Bengaluru who is well known for her live works. They also have on board Humera Ali, an emerging artist from Bengaluru whose works have been showcased in India and  abroad. 

The idea for the venture came from Bandyopadhyay’s years in the IT industry, where he would frequently travel across South-East Asia. His travels made him realise that despite its advent, art and the mindset of artists was the one thing technology couldn’t touch. “Talented artists from India and Indonesia simply do not get an opportunity to taste success. Many struggle to make ends meet. This was the trigger behind creating Mayinart, a platform to help bring this creativity out in the open,” he explains. 

Although Mayinart is an online gallery, Bandyopadhyay frequently hosts art exhibitions in India and Singapore to create an offline presence among consumers. “Often what happens during these shows is that people get to see the work in person. This helps in building their trust and then the consumer knows what they are buying online,” he says. The future looks bright for the startup, with projects looking towards new investors, along with plans to open on-ground art galleries in Singapore and India. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu, which will be held till January 31 in the state. (Photo | PTI)
Pongal celebrations: 700 bulls participate in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Politics should be kept away from development of city: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp