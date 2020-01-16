Home Cities Bengaluru

Techie plows into pedestrians, kills one on spot

The accused is Krishnakanth of Andhra Pradesh, works as a software engineer in the city.

Published: 16th January 2020 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 06:42 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 36-year-old software engineer, who was driving recklessly, ended up hitting three pedestrians on Wednesday morning. The incident took place on Nallurahalli Main Road in Whitefield and a pedestrian was killed on the spot.

The deceased has been identified as Shanka Das (46) of West Bengal, who was a cook in a hotel at Siddapura. The injured are Aravind Meti (23), a labourer, and Parashuram Babari (35), a carpenter. They are recovering at a private hospital.

The accused is Krishnakanth of Andhra Pradesh, works as a software engineer in the city. A senior officer from Whitefield traffic police station said Krishnakanth has been arrested for causing death by negligence and rash driving. Around 12 noon, Krishnakanth was passing near Bright Beginning School on Nellurhalli Main Road, when he hit Aravind Meti and lost control over the vehicle. He then hit two other pedestrians Prashuram Bhari and Shankar Das.

Passersby stopped Krishnakanth and asked him to take the injured in his car to a hospital where doctors declared Das brought dead. The police ruled out a case of drunk driving but his over-speeding caused the accident, the officer added.

