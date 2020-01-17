Anchepalya demands Metro station

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over 40,000 residents of Anchepalya village, which lies near Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), have stalled ongoing Metro construction work for an extension of Metro’s Green Line for nearly two months now. After much of the infrastructure work was completed on the Nagasandra-BIEC section, residents are now demanding a Metro station which is easily accessible.



They have threatened to block all traffic on Tumakuru Expressway (NH4) and file a PIL if they don’t get a station. The Rs 298-crore elevated line running 3km will have stations at Manjunath Nagar, Chikkabidarakallu (Jindal Nagar) and BIEC.



A local organisation, Jai Bhuvaneshwari Yuvankara Sangha (JBYS) held talks with BMRCL MD Ajay Seth three weeks ago. They approached MLA SR Vishwanath, who wrote to CM BS Yediyurappa.



Mukesh D, of JBYS, said the distance between Metro stations is generally around 1km. “The distance between Nagasandra and Manjunath Nagar is 550 metres and to Jindal Nagar, is 750 m. However, a 2.1-km stretch separates Jindal and BIEC stations. Anchepalya is located bang in the middle, and it’s tough to access either of the stations. Nearly 1,500 people from our village work in the garment industries in Peenya Industry and Gorguntepalya, connected by the Green Line. Metro connectivity will make a big difference to them.”

‘Impossible now’

The agitation has caused significant losses to BMRCL. It is practically impossible to effect any change now. Almost 80% work is done. All piers up to NICE land are in place. Viaduct segments have been kept ready for assembly. Creating a station at this stage will require large-scale demolition of at least 40 piers and 400 viaduct segments. Fresh land acquisition, realignment, fresh NHAI approvals and redesign of BIEC station will have to be done. It is impossible.



— Ajay Seth, BMRCL MD