Dance teacher laces drink with sedatives, rapes 20-year-old student

BENGALURU: The Annapoorneshwari Nagar police have arrested a dance teacher who allegedly raped his student on the pretext of helping her get a chance to act in a Kannada movie. The accused, identified as Pavan, allegedly laced a drink with sedatives and gave it to the survivor, before raping her.



Police said that 20-year-old had been his student for the last three years. On January 12, Pavan told her she was selected for a movie featuring a well-known actor. He told her to come to the dance class and the director of the movie will conduct audition. Trusting him, the complainant went there and Pavan spoke to someone on the phone saying it’s the director.



“He allegedly asked her to come to a party as she was selected, but she refused. Then he allegedly showed her a porn video and she immediately contacted her friend, sensing danger. However, the accused allegedly snatched her phone and told her friend to come after 30 minutes. Then he gave her a drink and she lost her consciousness. After a while, when her friend came and woke her up, she was shocked as there was no clothes on her body. She was taken home by her friend, she realised that she was raped. Based on her complaint, we have arrested the accused,” the police said.