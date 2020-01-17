Dark horse in the running for DG&IGP post

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: There could be a ‘dark horse’ in the tightly contested post of the next Director General & Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) of Karnataka, sources on condition of anonymity told The New Indian Express.



The speculation about who would be the new police chief of Karnataka has gained pace with the names of the top two contenders - DGP, Internal Security Division (ISD) AM Prasad (of 1985 batch of IPS) and DGP, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Praveen Sood (1986 batch) doing the rounds. But if sources are to be believed, there could be a lesser known contender for the police chief’s post this time, who could be in the reckoning,’ the officer added.



The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has reportedly shortlisted the names of three top contenders for the police chief’s post. The list reportedly has names of Prasad and Sood and a third officer, who “could emerge as the dark horse in the race for the police chief,” said the officer.

“The UPSC has considered seniority, merit and the annual confidential reports of the officers, who were mentioned in the list sent by the Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms (DP&AR),” he added.



Senior IPS officers in the state, who are keenly watching the tight contest between the top two contenders are ‘clueless’ about the officer, who “could be in the reckoning,” said some officers who didn’t wished to be named.



Besides empanelling officers for the police chief’s post, the UPSC also has to draw the list for the new police chiefs of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. DGP, UP, OP Singh and Commissioner, Delhi police Amulya Kumar Patnaik are due for superannuation on January 31 along with the Karnataka DG&IGP Neelamani N Raju.



The DP&AR had sent the names of DGPs Prasad, Sood and PK Garg (Training) along with the names of Additional Directors General of Police (ADGPs)—Alok Mohan (Railways), NS Megharikh (Prisons) and RP Sharma (Communications, Logistics & Modernisation) of 1987 batch of IPS and Amar Pandey (Law & Order) and PS Sandhu



(Commissioner for Traffic & Road Safety) of 1989 batch

of IPS.