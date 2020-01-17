Home Cities Bengaluru

Dark horse in the running for DG&IGP post

Speculation rife about A M Prasad, Praveen Sood; sources say there could be lesser-known contender too

Published: 17th January 2020 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: There could be a ‘dark horse’ in the tightly contested post of the next Director General & Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) of Karnataka, sources on condition of anonymity told The New Indian Express.

The speculation about who would be the new police chief of Karnataka has gained pace with the names of the top two contenders - DGP, Internal Security Division (ISD) AM Prasad (of 1985 batch of IPS) and DGP, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Praveen Sood (1986 batch) doing the rounds. But if sources are to be believed, there could be a lesser known contender for the police chief’s post this time, who could be in the reckoning,’ the officer added.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has reportedly shortlisted the names of three top contenders for the police chief’s post. The list reportedly has names of Prasad and Sood and a third officer, who “could emerge as the dark horse in the race for the police chief,” said the officer.
“The UPSC has considered seniority, merit and the annual confidential reports of the officers, who were mentioned in the list sent by the Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms (DP&AR),” he added.

Senior IPS officers in the state, who are keenly watching the tight contest between the top two contenders are ‘clueless’ about the officer, who “could be in the reckoning,” said some officers who didn’t wished to be named.

Besides empanelling officers for the police chief’s post, the UPSC also has to draw the list for the new police chiefs of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. DGP, UP, OP Singh and Commissioner, Delhi police Amulya Kumar Patnaik are due for superannuation on January 31 along with the Karnataka DG&IGP Neelamani N Raju.  

The DP&AR had sent the names of DGPs Prasad, Sood and PK Garg (Training) along with the names of Additional Directors General of Police (ADGPs)—Alok Mohan (Railways), NS Megharikh (Prisons) and RP Sharma (Communications, Logistics & Modernisation) of 1987 batch of IPS and Amar Pandey (Law & Order) and PS Sandhu

(Commissioner for Traffic & Road Safety) of 1989 batch
of IPS.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp