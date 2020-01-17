FASTag vehicles hit slow lane in Bengaluru on Day 2

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The move by the Ministry of Road Transport and National Highways to ensure every vehicle passes through toll gates on highways within five to 10 seconds using e-payment is getting a beating at the hands of a good chunk of four-wheelers. Thursday, just the second day after mandatory FASTag payment was introduced, saw traffic pile-ups across the seven toll plazas in the City.



Irate drivers were simply refusing to pay double the fee when they zoomed into the FASTag lanes for non-possession of the tags. An official at the toll plaza near Nelamangala said they let the violators go due to rows taking place and fear of even being run over by speeding vehicles.

Some drivers are ensuring that time taken on these lanes are longer now by deliberately not retaining any balance in their account (Blacklisted tag holders) or switching off the app so that it cannot be connected to take e-money, said a staffer at the Devanahalli toll plaza.

“They enter the FASTag lane as they technically have the tag. However, the boom gate does not open up due to insufficient balance and they tell the counter staff they will pay cash. After a major argument, the usual ritual of giving money, getting change and receipt ensures the same time of 3 to 5 minutes per vehicle continues,” said an official of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

To counter this, the Ministry plans to take a tougher stance now, he added. “Blacklisted will also be treated on par with those who have not purchased the tag if they want to use the FASTag lane. For the first time alone, they may be excused but the second or third time anyone caught doing the same will be made to pay double the toll fare,” said a senior official.



Teething problems as of now are aplenty, he added. “A few have bought the tag for cars for an LCV vehicle as it is cheaper. The automated system will not accept this kind of exchange, “ the official explained.



Another NHAI staffer said they got complaints of some deliberately carrying the FASTag in their hands so that they can smartly use it for different cars. “The boom gates can open only when the sensor placed above the gate can detect the FASTag which needs to be pasted in the middle of the windshield,” the official stressed.



A supervisor at the airport plaza said, “There are also genuine cases of car owners having at least Rs 1000 in the accounts connected with the FASTag but the app says nil balance. While ICICI and NHAI pay wallet ensures instant transactions, we find that PayTM and Airtel Payments Bank have serious problems.