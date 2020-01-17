Feedback sought on elevated corridor project

BENGALURU: The hyped and once shelved 102-km long elevated corridor has found its place back in the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) being prepared by the BMRCL. But members of Citizens for Bengaluru and many other groups have started an online petition seeking public opinion on this, in their bid to ensure that the project is shelved once again.
Srinivas Alavilli from Citizens for Bengaluru said: “The elevated corridor has found a place back in the phase 2 and 3 of the CMP, but the alignment is not the same. There are some changes, but nothing is still detailed. However, it is mandatory to hold a public consultation for any plan for the city. But it is absent here. The BMRCL is asking for opinions through e-mails. So we are asking people to give their opinions. The target is at least 5,000 opinions by January 20. So far, only 1,600 have come.”
The elevated corridor proposal was dropped last March by the state government following public outcry against it. The BMRCL had called for public opinion on the CMP on December 5 and had set January 5 as the deadline. But now the time has been extended to January 20. “Since people cannot read the entire CMP, we have chalked out excerpts and are putting them out on social media,” he said.
