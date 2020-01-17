Home Cities Bengaluru

Home guard, boyfriend held for harassing woman PSI

Without introducing himself, the caller had made derogatory statements about her and had insulted her.

Published: 17th January 2020 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A woman home guard and her boyfriend, who had allegedly contacted a woman sub inspector of police (WPSI) and harassed her by demanding sexual favours, have been arrested by the Vidyaranaypura police.

Ramu alias Manju and home guard Puttamma are the arrested persons. Police said that the complainant WPSI had filed a complaint on January stating that an unknown person had contacted her over the phone on the night of January 7. Without introducing himself, the caller had made derogatory statements about her and had insulted her. Besides, he also allegedly demanded sexual favours from the WPSI and said he was ready to pay how much ever she wants.  

“The accused told the WPSI that Puttamma had given her number and demanded Rs 1 lakh. He had threatened the complainant that if she doesn’t pay heed to his demands, he would tell everyone that she had relationships with multiple people in the police department. Following the WPSI’s complaint, a case was registered. Investigations revealed that home guard Puttamma and her boyfriend Ramu were behind the case and they were arrested,” the police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp