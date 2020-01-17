Home guard, boyfriend held for harassing woman PSI

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A woman home guard and her boyfriend, who had allegedly contacted a woman sub inspector of police (WPSI) and harassed her by demanding sexual favours, have been arrested by the Vidyaranaypura police.



Ramu alias Manju and home guard Puttamma are the arrested persons. Police said that the complainant WPSI had filed a complaint on January stating that an unknown person had contacted her over the phone on the night of January 7. Without introducing himself, the caller had made derogatory statements about her and had insulted her. Besides, he also allegedly demanded sexual favours from the WPSI and said he was ready to pay how much ever she wants.



“The accused told the WPSI that Puttamma had given her number and demanded Rs 1 lakh. He had threatened the complainant that if she doesn’t pay heed to his demands, he would tell everyone that she had relationships with multiple people in the police department. Following the WPSI’s complaint, a case was registered. Investigations revealed that home guard Puttamma and her boyfriend Ramu were behind the case and they were arrested,” the police said.