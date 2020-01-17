Officials await go-ahead to raze flyover

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited is awaiting a nod from the Traffic Police to go ahead with the demolition of Jayadeva flyover to put in place the Interchange station for its R V Road-Bommasandra Line (Reach 5) and the Nagawara-Gottigere Line (Reach 6) for its Phase-II project.

BMRCL Chief Public Relations Officer B L Yashwanth Chavan said the letter seeking permission from the traffic police had been sent some time ago and their response is expected anytime now.

“Police have to plan the traffic diversions while we will be barricading the place to carry out the demolition,” he said.



An Interchange station and the first Rail cum Road bridge at the next level will come up here.