Home Cities Bengaluru

Six SDPI activists held for stabbing CAA supporter in Bengaluru

The accused arrived on two motorcycles and waylaid Varun to stab the CAA supporter near Kumbaragundi road.

Published: 17th January 2020 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By IANS

BENGALURU: The city police on Friday arrested six Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) activists for stabbing a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) supporter, besides conspiring to assassinate a prominent Hindu leader in December.

"All the accused had conspired to kill a prominent Hindu leader in favour of CAA and the National Register of Citizenship (NRC), said Bhaskar Rao, Bengaluru police commissioner, in a statement.

The arrested SDPI members are Mohammed Irfan, 33, Syed Akbar, 46, Syed Siddique Akbar, 30, Akbar Basha, 27, Sanaullah Sharif, 28 and Sadique Ul-Ameen, 39.

On December 22, Varun was returning from a pro-CAA support meeting at the Townhall which was also attended by Bengaluru South member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya and Yuva Brigade founder Chakravarthi Sulibele.

According to the police, the accused arrived on two motorcycles and waylaid Varun to stab him near Kumbaragundi road, causing serious injuries on his head, neck and back.

Varun survived the attack after being shifted to a nearby hospital.

Aiming to leave no trace of the crime, Rao said the accused wore three layers of clothing, left their phones switched on at home and wore helmets.

After attacking Varun, the accused obscured their vehicle number plates with soot, burned a layer of clothing with petrol, dumped their weapons in a lake near Anchepalya, and threw their helmets in a pond near Ramamurthy Nagar.

Though their main target was a prominent Hindu leader, they backed off from launching an attack on their target because of heavy police security on December 22, 2019, Rao said.

"They felt their plan would fail and thus decided to at least kill a Hindu activist who actively participated in the pro-CAA event, the police chief added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SDPI activists CAA supporter CAA supporter stabbing RSS activist stabbing Bengaluru crime
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp