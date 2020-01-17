This weekend, Nandi Hills turns into haven for birdwatchers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengalureans will be heading to Hakki Habba (Bird Festival) at the closest hill station of Bengaluru — Nandi Hills — this weekend. The hills, which is otherwise known as a recreation spot and famous for its sunrise view, is now hosting a bird festival.



The festival, organised by Karnataka eco-tourism board — a wing of the Karnataka forest department — is being held for the first time on the outskirts of Bengaluru. This year, the bird festival is dedicated to raise awareness on the critically endangered vultures. Since the hillocks of Ramanagara need protection, Nandi Hills was chosen for the festival. Last year, the festival was held in Bidar, prior to that, in Pilukula Nisargadhama in Mangaluru, and in 2017 it was held at Hampi’s Daroji Sloth Bear Sanctuary.



According to tourism board officials, around 75 people have registered for the two-day event. Birders will take the volunteers on a 2-km birdwatching trail in the hillocks of Nandi Hills, Brahmagiri, and Channagiri. Birdwatching sessions will be held during early morning and evening hours on both days.



“The reason why the number of people could be less is because the dates of the festival are clashing with Goa Bird Festival and many other birdwatching events that are taking place in other locations, including Shivamogga. The BNGbirds group is also busy with their lake survey. However, looking at the sensitivity of the festival and the location, this number is sufficient. Last year, around 60 people had participated in the bird festival in Bidar,” said a tourism board official.



Another reason for the less number could be that people are not sure of sighting many birds at the location. “People assume that Nandi Hills is closest to Bengaluru and there won’t be much birds, but that is not true. The location is home to scores of migratory, endangered and endemic bird population. For example, the Nilgiri Woodpigeon is found only in Nandi Hills after Ooty. The hillocks were earlier home to a large number of Pied Thrush, but their population has been on a decline since last year. The hillocks are ideal to sight Himalayan migratory birds,” said Manjunath Prabhakar, a bird watcher.



Some of the birds which birders must make a list to look for, include Warblers, Greenish Leaf Tytlers, Ultra Marine Flycatchers, Common Buzzard, Indian Bull Robin, Malabar Whistling Thrush, Taiga Flycatcher, Verditer Flycatcher, Pitta, Yellow Throated Bulbul, Painted Spurfowl, Malkoha, Shaheen Falcon, Ashy Drongo and many wintering thrushes.



Birders will also spend time interacting with experts from across the globe. Technical sessions have also been lined up like a session by Chris Bowden, from Royal Society for Protection of Birds, UK. Birders from across India will talk on birds and biodiversity protection.