Will complete KG Layout by '21-end: BDA to RERA

BDA had to appear for a hearing in connection with eight complaints filed by allottees of the layout over its poor infrastructure.

Published: 17th January 2020 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

A total of 10,000 allottees had been given sites here in two separate phases

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) on Thursday made a commitment to the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) court that it will complete providing all basic amenities at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout by December 31, 2021.

BDA had to appear for a hearing in connection with eight complaints filed by allottees of the layout over its poor infrastructure. A total of 10,000 allottees had been given sites here in two separate phases and the original deadline for the layout’s development was March 31, 2018.

RERA Chairman M R Kamble was present during the 45-minute hearing at the RERA office in which four layout representatives took part along with BDA lawyer Shivakumar Nadig and Assitant Executive Engineer Srinivasa Rao.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, NPKL Open Forum member Anil Navali, said that underground drainage works, water connections, roads and power supply are yet to be put in place at the nine blocks of the layout that stretches across 17 villages. “The BDA has assured that they will ensure all basic infrastructure is in place by December 2021 for both Phase-I and Phase-II allottees,” he said. The Authority has also been ordered to give a schedule of the works to be carried out in the layout to the allottees, Navali said.

The court also made it very clear to BDA that it mandatorily had to register the KG Layout project under RERA. “Though the project’s Phase-I started prior to the formation of RERA Karnataka on May 1, 2017, the completion deadline only mattered. Since the project was yet to be completed, it will be governed by RERA,” he added.

Another allottee KA Sriram said that allottees were finding it extremely tough to meet the BDA Commissioner GC Prakash despite making multiple attempts.

