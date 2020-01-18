5 self-defence moves every woman needs to know

Dr Dawood Khan By

BENGALURU: The fact is that our world exists within a sad reality. We are completely alone in this world and anyone that tells you otherwise is simply lying to you or is too ignorant to understand what it is they are truly saying. You yourself are the only person that you can and ought to rely on. You may say to yourself that you have friends that are there to support you and that you have a family that is there to help you when you need help. This may be true, but it does not change the fact that when push comes to shove and the end is nigh, you are alone completely. As the saying goes: you come into this world alone and you depart from it alone. These small tricks will help women save themselves if they get involved in any troublesome situation.

Elbow strike

If your attacker is in close range and you are unable to get enough momentum to throw a strong punch or kick, use your elbows. If you can, stabilise yourself with a strong core and legs to ensure a powerful blow. Bend your arm at the elbow, shift your weight forward, and strike your elbow into your attacker’s neck, jawline, chin, or temple. These are all effective targets. This may cause your attacker to loosen their grip, allowing you to run.

Escape from a ‘bear hug attack’

For cases where the attacker is coming from behind, you’ll want to use this move. Focus on getting low and creating space to free yourself. Bend forward from the waist. This shifts your weight forward, making it more difficult for your attacker to pick you up. It also gives you a better angle to throw elbows from side to side to the attacker’s face. Turn into the attacker with one of your elbows and continue counterattacking. This should give you space to turn fully, using another move to injure the face or strike the groin. With space these moves have created, you may be able to escape and run away.

Hammer strike

Using your car keys is one of the easiest ways to defend yourself. Don’t use your fingernails, because you’re more at risk to injure your hands. Instead, if you feel unsafe while walking at night, have your keys stick out from one side of your fist for hammer strikes.

Groin kick

If someone is coming at you from the front, a groin kick may deliver enough force to paralyze your attacker, making your escape possible. Stabilize yourself as best you can.Lift your dominant leg off the ground and begin to drive your knee upward. Extend your dominant leg, drive hips forward, slightly lean back, and kick forcefully, making contact between your lower shin or ball of your foot and the attacker’s groin area.Alternative: If your attacker is too close, thrust your knee toward the groin. Make sure you’re stabilized and not at risk of falling over.

Heel palm strike

This move can cause damage to the nose or throat. To execute, get in front of your attacker as much as is possible. With your dominant hand, flex your wrist. Aim for either the attacker’s nose, jabbing upward from the nostrils, or underneath the attacker’s chin, jabbing upward at the throat. Make sure to recoil your strike. Pulling your arm back quickly will help thrust the attacker’s head up and back. This will cause your attacker to stagger backward, allowing you to escape their grasp. Alternative: An open palm to the ears can be very disorienting.

(The writer, who has a Masters in Orthopedic and Physical therapy, is the founder of D Pro Fitness solutions, Hyderabad)