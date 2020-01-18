By Express News Service

When are the happiest moments at work?

The happiest hours at work are when the restaurant is fully packed and orders are flowing in, guests calling and specially appreciating us for the hard work we put into presentation and making of the food. These times make me feel that I and the other chefs have done a good job and have been appreciated for our hard work.

What was your biggest disappointment as a chef?

When guests come in not doing their complete research about a particular restaurant/ bar and what kind of food is served. Being a chef in a pan-Asian kitchen and bar, I find it extremely disappointing when guests ask for chicken tikka. As a chef one does feel disappointed when people don’t do a little bit of research before what they will expect at a place.

What do you always avoid ordering on menu?

It really depends on the place and restaurant I visit. The one thing I don’t pay much attention to is the desserts as I don’t have much of a sweet tooth.

Of the dishes you prepare, which one would you never eat. Why?

Dishes that are made of shrimp paste because I suffer from a shrimp and shellfish allergy.

Which is your favorite restaurant? What would you prefer to eat there?

More than having a favourite restaurant, I really like the concept of street food available in South Asian Countries and especially in Thailand. Bangkok in particular is extremely experimental with their street food where they have some unique dishes like sea urchin, that is served with lemon soya and birds eye chilli. Unique recipes and mixes really inspire me and I believe that street food always gives ideas of what further and more can be explored.

Describe one incident when you mess ed up a recipe.

There was one incident that happened where there was a 400 pax party and because of some miscommunication amidst the team the intake of salt was extra in one particular curry for the night.

What is the best recent food trend?

I think pan-Asian, Japanese and Burmese cuisines as a whole are gaining a lot of momentum and popularity especially amidst the Indian market and it can be observed that people also have a sense of liking and understanding on these kinds of cuisines. Also, today individuals incline more towards having dishes that are healthy. For example, one dish people enjoy is our Black Rice Sushi Rolls. For me, food is not about being a trend but it’s also about having long lasting appreciation for it.

– Suman Ale, senior sous chef, Kazé Bangalore