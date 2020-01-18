Home Cities Bengaluru

Fringe ultras planned lone attacks on policemen, say officials

The group was allegedly in the process of arming itself with smuggled arms and ammunition from the dismantled infrastructure of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in Sri Lanka.

Published: 18th January 2020 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2020 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Startling information regarding the formation of an “online” self-radicalised terror module in south India has come to light with the recent counter-terrorism operations in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala in which some of the extremists have been arrested, top official sources told The New Indian Express. The group was allegedly in the process of arming itself with smuggled arms and ammunition from the dismantled infrastructure of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in Sri Lanka.

According to sources, Y Wilson (57), Special Sub Inspector, Marthandam, who was allegedly shot dead by Abdul Shameem and Toufiq of Nagercoil at a police check post on Kaliyakkavilai Market Road near Kanyakumari, was their “signature” modus operandi of “lone attacks” on policemen. “This module has a WhatsApp group, which is operated under the name of  Al-Hind Brigade,” said an officer.

According to sources, the “Q branch of TN police has cracked down on their illegal arms supply from the island country and they wanted to seek revenge. The assassins took Wilson by surprise and in a daring act, shot him dead point-blank. Shameem and Toufiq were earlier arrested for the murders of Right-wing members in TN. Shameem had allegedly killed Hindu Munnani leader Suresh Kumar in 2014 in Ambattur and Toufeeq was named in the murder of a BJP leader in Kanyakumari in 2017. The duo was out on bail and had gone absconding. “This is when the police sensed trouble and began looking for them,” said the officer.

Bengaluru reportedly turned out to be a safe haven for the fundamentalists, who were on the run. After skipping trial in Poonamallee court in December last year, Shameem and Toufiq hadreportedly stayed in the City with the four suspected ultras -- Mohamed Haneef Khan (29), Imran Khan (32), Mohammed Zaid and Eijaz Basha -- who were arrested in the City on January 7 in a joint operation of the Central Crime Branch of City police and TN police.

“This fringe group of fundamentalists is indoctrinated and trained to target members of fringe Right wing organisations and police personnel. VIPs and public figures don’t figure in their hit list. They have reportedly built an online network of ultras and have travelled to other states like Delhi, Gujarat, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh,” the officer added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
2009: People try to tame a bull at a jallikattu, organised as part of the Pongal celebrations at Melasooriyur near Tiruchy (EPS|S Arun)
This time that year: Jallikattu bulls charging down memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp