Fringe ultras planned lone attacks on policemen, say officials

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Startling information regarding the formation of an “online” self-radicalised terror module in south India has come to light with the recent counter-terrorism operations in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala in which some of the extremists have been arrested, top official sources told The New Indian Express. The group was allegedly in the process of arming itself with smuggled arms and ammunition from the dismantled infrastructure of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in Sri Lanka.

According to sources, Y Wilson (57), Special Sub Inspector, Marthandam, who was allegedly shot dead by Abdul Shameem and Toufiq of Nagercoil at a police check post on Kaliyakkavilai Market Road near Kanyakumari, was their “signature” modus operandi of “lone attacks” on policemen. “This module has a WhatsApp group, which is operated under the name of Al-Hind Brigade,” said an officer.

According to sources, the “Q branch of TN police has cracked down on their illegal arms supply from the island country and they wanted to seek revenge. The assassins took Wilson by surprise and in a daring act, shot him dead point-blank. Shameem and Toufiq were earlier arrested for the murders of Right-wing members in TN. Shameem had allegedly killed Hindu Munnani leader Suresh Kumar in 2014 in Ambattur and Toufeeq was named in the murder of a BJP leader in Kanyakumari in 2017. The duo was out on bail and had gone absconding. “This is when the police sensed trouble and began looking for them,” said the officer.

Bengaluru reportedly turned out to be a safe haven for the fundamentalists, who were on the run. After skipping trial in Poonamallee court in December last year, Shameem and Toufiq hadreportedly stayed in the City with the four suspected ultras -- Mohamed Haneef Khan (29), Imran Khan (32), Mohammed Zaid and Eijaz Basha -- who were arrested in the City on January 7 in a joint operation of the Central Crime Branch of City police and TN police.

“This fringe group of fundamentalists is indoctrinated and trained to target members of fringe Right wing organisations and police personnel. VIPs and public figures don’t figure in their hit list. They have reportedly built an online network of ultras and have travelled to other states like Delhi, Gujarat, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh,” the officer added.