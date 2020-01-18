Home Cities Bengaluru

Here’s how to maintain your hair to keep them strong

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
BENGALURU: Sweaty and oily in summer. Dry and itchy in winter. Seasons spell trouble for the scalp. From maintaining a healthy diet to cleansing regularly, dermatologist and aesthetic physician Shwetha Rahul from Kauvery Hospital gives us helpful tips to keep the skin on your scalp clean and lubricated throughout the year depending on the skin type and external environment.

A well-balanced diet comprising the right amount of iron, minerals, zinc and selenium is crucial for scalp hygiene. Drink plenty of water and keep your body hydrated. Timely food rich in vegetables and fruits will supply necessary raw materials to nourish the scalp and produce new healthy cells. Do not use hair products like gels, mousse and creams unless it’s necessary. These cosmetics contain oily content to some extent and greasy products that might not suit all skin types resulting in spoiling the hair texture. 

Do not use a heavy dose of conditioner on the scalp. It’s meant only for hair. Overshampooing the hair and overconditioning the scalp, both are dangerous. Wash your hair every alternate day or at least two to three times a week. Do not blow-dry your hair or use hair dryers. The heat from them can damage your hair heavily. In the case of hair conditions like psoriasis or dandruff, get medication started.

Do not use the prescribed shampoo beyond the instructed time. It’s better to avoid home remedies in such conditions. Parlours come up with dandruff treatment and other hair services. Check what suits your hair and do not fall prey to these offers. Not everybody’s hair is the same.

Try scalp moisturising gel for dryness in winter. Products or shampoo with vitamin content and salicylic acid help to get rid of the scaly scalp. Exfoliating shampoos also help. Apple cider vinegar is good for dandruff and dry scalp. Do not oil your hair frequently when you have conditions like dandruff or psoriasis. Applying oil once in a while before washing your hair is fine. Likewise, do not indulge in too much oil massage. It can give rise to fungal infection.Clean your comb and hairband after hair wash. Even changing pillow cover matters if you have hair conditions like dandruff.

