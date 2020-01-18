Keying in: new platform to give push to women techies

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For a long time now, complaints of gender inequality have been rife in the tech cosystem. But newly-launched social impact company Wequity aims to change that. Founded by tech stalwart Geetha Kannan and industry professionals Divya Ravindranath and Abhinaya S Rao, the organisation provides a digital platform for women in technology. Slated to be launched on February 20, the member-based portal will provide women resources in training, mentorship, networking and webinars. Through this, they hope to serve as a safe space for women.

According to Kannan, “There are going to be three phases of development for the platform, with the initial phase serving women who are currently active in the field. The next stage would focus on students, whereas the third is for women joining the workforce after a hiatus.” It’s a known fact that there are lack of opportunities for women when it comes to skill-building, learning, but according to Kannan, community learning is the way forward. “We have implemented the necessary security measures and will also have arbitrary checks to ensure the safe space remains so,” she said.

The launch on February 20 will also have the distribution of Wequity Awards in technical categories, in order to recognise women in the industry. Five awards in various categories will be distributed by singer Usha Uthup. These awards, said Rao, will encourage the achievements of women and their key enablers. “We need to have more visibility of role models in the women-in-technology ecosystem in order to inspire growth and gender equity,” she added.