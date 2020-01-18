Home Cities Bengaluru

Keying in: new platform to give push to women techies

For a long time now, complaints of gender inequality have been rife in the tech ecosystem. But newly-launched social impact company Wequity aims to change that.

Published: 18th January 2020 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2020 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

(L-R) Divya Ravindranath, Geetha Kannan, Abhinaya S Rao  Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For a long time now, complaints of gender inequality have been rife in the tech cosystem. But newly-launched social impact company Wequity aims to change that. Founded by tech stalwart Geetha Kannan and industry professionals Divya Ravindranath and Abhinaya S Rao, the organisation provides a digital platform for women in technology. Slated to be launched on February 20, the member-based portal will provide women resources in training, mentorship, networking and webinars. Through this, they hope to serve as a safe space for women.

According to Kannan,  “There are going to be three phases of development for the platform, with the initial phase serving women who are currently active in the  field. The next stage would focus on students, whereas the third is for women joining the workforce after a hiatus.” It’s a known fact that there are lack of opportunities for women when it comes to skill-building, learning, but according to Kannan, community learning is the way forward. “We have implemented the necessary security measures and will also have arbitrary checks to ensure the safe space remains so,” she said.

The launch on February 20 will also have the distribution of Wequity Awards in technical categories, in order to recognise women in the industry. Five awards in various categories will be distributed by singer Usha Uthup. These awards, said Rao, will encourage the achievements of women and their key enablers.  “We need to have more visibility of role models in the women-in-technology ecosystem in order to inspire growth and gender equity,” she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
2009: People try to tame a bull at a jallikattu, organised as part of the Pongal celebrations at Melasooriyur near Tiruchy (EPS|S Arun)
This time that year: Jallikattu bulls charging down memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp