KSPCB chief post: Karnataka HC issues notice to govt

The petitioner contended that Rao was appointed to the post on December 30, 2019, through political and extraneous consideration and the same was a violation of the rules prescribed by the Supreme Cou

Karnataka high court

Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday issued a notice to the state government challenging the appointment of M Sudhindra Rao as the chairman of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar issued the notice, based on a PIL filed by city-based advocate S Umapathi.

The petitioner contended that Rao was appointed to the post on December 30, 2019, through political and extraneous consideration and the same was a violation of the rules prescribed by the Supreme Court.  He stated that the apex court had directed all state governments to frame recruitment rules within six months on September 22, 2017. The petitioner contended that the appointment of ineligible and incompetent people in an opaque manner would affect the working of the board, resulting in the degradation of environment protection.

