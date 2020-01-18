Home Cities Bengaluru

On new pitch: leadership lessons from sport icons

Think leadership, think top ranking roles or higher job positions. But WV Raman’s newly-launched book points out that the topic is actually relevant through all walks of life.

Published: 18th January 2020 06:33 AM

Pic: Meghana Sastry

By Muneef Khan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Think leadership, think top ranking roles or higher job positions. But WV Raman’s newly-launched book points out that the topic is actually relevant through all walks of life. This also became the subject matter for the first book penned by former Indian cricketer, and current women’s national cricket team coach. On January 16, Raman launched The Winning Sixer, which has been published by Rupa Publications, at The Renaissance, Race Course Road.  A believer of leadership being required at all levels, Raman said, “Over a period of time, I realised that a lot of things are just being downloaded upon youngsters, which can stunt their learning. It is better for them to find what they are good at on their own.” 

The book delivers lessons of leadership from one of the most experienced minds in cricket. With Raman’s playing  and coaching career spanning four decades, the book brings about sporting instances of icons like Tiger Pataudi, Jeev Milkha Singh and Sania Mirza, among many others. “I have written the book in a conversational manner between me and a friend, so it doesn’t become monotonous or have heavy jargon,” shared Raman, adding that he also added some humour as well. 

Stressing on the need for one to be multi-dimensional in current times, he termed ancillary skills as a must and said, “In case the industry you have specialised in runs into trouble, what’s next? There have to be additional skills that one can fall back on and again leadership is a multi-dimensional role, one needs several attributes to be a good leader.”

The first-time author referred to an instance from his book to drive home the point. After losing his eye, Tiger Pataudi was asked at a press meet about how life was after the incident. He replied, ‘I only lost my sight and not my vision’. Raman recalled this instance and said, “People must have a vision of where they want to be and this particularly powerful statement motivated me to take this route.” Case studies like these helped Raman keep his content engaging. The project took 12 -14 months, with insights from Sania Mirza, Jeev Milkha, Abhinav Bindra and Kapil Dev. “They were fantastic with respect to the responses and they themselves set a deadline that they met. This book would not have been possible without their inputs,” said Raman.

