Print perfect

Rose prints have hit the B’luru market with a splash, with the striking and colourful look luring youngsters ahead of Valentine’s Day

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prints, once considered a spring trend, is hitting designers’ lines, with Bengalureans now ready to sport them for any reason or season. In addition, with street style stars like Prabhleen Kaur and Koyal Rana opting for them, it has also led to a change in perception of prints being meant as spring wear. And this year, rose prints have hit the spotlight and are trending on formals, party dresses and casual wear. 

According to designers, rose prints have caught the attention of the public, owing to their striking prints especially on knitted midi dresses, fitted silk dresses with embroidered floral shades and 3D prints. And these prints are preferred on western outfits like skirts, blazers and jumpsuits. While the popularity of the prints depends on the season, these days many models are opting for floral and rose prints. City designers say that these prints which go well with both casual and party wear are flying off the shelves. 

  A model sporting
an Aarida design

With everyone wanting to dress in bright colours and willing to try out new designs, designer Laxmi Krishna says rose print sarees or multi coloured sarees which Bollywood actors like Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt sport, are highly in demand.

“People always want to experiment with fashion trends and are more interested in looking for vibrant yet easy-to-carry dresses,” she says, adding that wearing these prints makes one look younger. “Rose prints give a sense of positivity and happiness, and can be worn for an evening party, brunch, get-together or breakfast,” she says. 

According to her, men have fewer options and initially floral prints for men were only meant for beaches. “But now, men understand that these prints are more than beach wear, and are now often spotted in them at various occasions,”says Krishna, who has designed a floral print saree with a belt meant for any occasion. “It also depends on the person, and how he/she carries it off. A rose print midi dress with high puffed sleeves, definitely chiffon sarees, two-piece co-ords or long skirts with contrast tops can be worn at any time,” she says. 

Apart from designers and models, students are also indulging in rose prints. Kumudha Hanagi, a second-year psychology student from Acharya Institute Of Graduate Studies, says, “Rose prints are an attractive design, and give out a positive vibe. With Valentine’s Day coming up soon, it’s in vogue to wear these prints.” 

