Home Cities Bengaluru

Rockin’ & rollin’ in Whitefield

With the launch of a new Hard Rock Cafe in Whitefield, B’luru is now the only Indian city to house two outlets 

Published: 18th January 2020 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2020 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Aslam Gafoor
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With a presence in over 75 countries, iconic global brand Hard Rock Cafe has newly opened its second outpost in Whitefield, making namma Bengaluru the only city in India to house two Hard Rock Cafes. Located in Ascendas Park Square Mall, Hard Rock Cafe comes loaded with handcrafted cocktails, American cuisine, celebrity memorabilia and music inspired merchandise – a blend which has made the brand legendary ever since its first opening in 1971.

Neon lit, bright red signage welcomes us into the restaurant and we are pleased to soak in the spacious atmosphere which houses a live performance stage and an island bar. The seating is well spaced, both indoors and outdoors, and the friendly wait staff are always at hand to help with the menu and share an anecdote or two about the cafe’s history or take you on a memorabilia walk around the cafe featuring instruments and clothing belonging to some of music world’s greatest stars. 

We started the evening with Hurricane, Hard Rock Cafe’s popular cocktail blended with Bacardi Superior Rum, orange, mango, pineapple juice and grenadine, all finished with a float of Captain Morgan Dark Rum and Amaretto Syrup. This turned out to be a deliciously potent drink, a bit on the sweeter side, but a crowd-pleaser. We also recommend the Passion Fruit Mai Tai, a tiki cocktail shaken with Bacardi Gold Rum and passion fruit juice, with an orchid flower garnish. For an additional cost, you can take the cocktail glass home.

The food menu is expansive featuring burgers, wings, sliders, sandwiches, salads, ribs and steaks. If you are in a group, may we suggest you order the shareable Jumbo Combo loaded with wings, onion rings, chicken tenders, spring rolls and bruschetta which are all served with a honey mustard blue cheese dressing and a barbecue sauce. Or, you could opt for a Creamy Spinach Dip, a rich blend of cheese and chopped spinach served with tortilla chips and pico de gallo on the side.

The food portions are generally American-size large so order wisely. We enjoyed the Buffalo-Style Sliders, a set of three mini burgers with an onion ring, Buffalo sauce and blue cheese dressing on a toasted brioche bun and the Mushroom & Swiss Burger packed with quinoa patty, sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato and onion. But, the burger which caught our attention was the 24-Karat Gold Leaf Steak Burger which is topped with 24-karat edible gold leaf and we’re told `99 from each burger sold is donated towards a philanthropic cause.

Look out for schedules of live music shows and comedy nights which will take centre stage throughout the week. And, not to forget, the Rock Shop from where you can pick up a piece of Hard Rock Cafe history, including Bengaluru-specific merchandise. Aslam Gafoor is a Bengaluru-based hospitality professional, food lover and travel enthusiast. 

Address: Hard Rock Cafe Whitefield,  Ascendas Park Square Mall, Ground Floor, ITPL Main Road Timing: 12 noon to 1 am  (Tuesday closed) Average price for two: `2,000 ++

