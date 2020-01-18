Vultures, bustards top of agenda at Hakki Habba

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

NANDI HILLS (CHIKKABALLAPUR): The inaugural event of Hakki Habba, a three-day bird festival at Nandi Hills on Friday dwelt extensively with the protection of endangered bird species. Forest, environment and ecology minister C C Patil announced that Rs 1.6 crore has been set aside to protect great Indian bustards and Rs 1.3 crore for long-billed vultures. Patil said the Union government agreed to the proposal realising the importance of the two critically endangered species. He pointed out that as Karnataka is home to 550 of the 1350 bird species in India, it is important to protect and revive the dying species.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (wildlife) Sanjai Mohan said three programmes have been taken up with help from the Union government for the protection of birds and the work will start in March. “We have only eight great Indian bustards left in the state and they are found in Ballari. They are completely isolated from human habitat so that there is no disturbance. Of the eight, there is a pair in the egg-laying age. Special attention is paid to ensure that their eggs hatch and conducive environment is provide to ensure the safety of the birds,” Mohan said.

He added that a breeding programme was started in Rajasthan just six months back to revive the population. If it is successful, some birds will be brought to Karnataka from there. Grassland improvement work is also started in Rannebennur where the bustards were once seen. Acacia and eucalyptus trees are being gradually removed, he said.

Mohan said a breeding centre is being set up at the foothills of Ramanagara hillocks. for long-billed vultures. A similar project is carried out in Haryana and a team will be sent there to study the area so that it can be replicated in Karnataka as well. Talks are also on to bring some eggs from Haryana to Ramanagara for reviving the vulture population. Mohan added that the third project is to protect the lesser florican. A map is being prepared as 6-7 birds have been sighed in the state.

Youngsters take leave to study birds

Birders from across the state, mostly Bengaluru, participated in the first day of the festival. Joshika Tamiya, an 11-year old birder from Mysuru took a two-day leave from school to participate in the event. Accompanied by her mother, she intends to take home the knowledge and educate her friends. Just like her is Vijay, another first time bird watcher who came from Bengaluru on a two-day leave to study birds. For some others, this is the second and their interest started after attending the previous edition of the festival held in Bidar. Nandi Hills which is hosting the sixth edition of the festival, is known to harbour 200 bird species, including the native Nilgiri woodpigeon and yellow-throated bulbul.