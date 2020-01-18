‘Would be great to see an increase in cultural activities and classes’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: I have been a Bengalurean since birth and it will always be home and where my heart is. While we are proud to call ourselves one of the fastest developing cities in India, it is truly upsetting seeing such adverse effects on the city due to a number of reasons. A widespread issue is traffic, with the vehicle population in Bengaluru having crossed 80.45 lakh. A ride that should typically take 10-15 minutes, now takes over 45 minutes. The state is such that gone are the days of peak hours, as throughout the day, we face traffic that is equally bad, if not worse.

n Anirudh Kheny

Partner, 1Q1

Kitchen& Ba

Garbage in the city has gradually been increasing over the last 10 years and now has come to a point where there is no efficient way to get rid of it. If things continue in the same manner, the entire city will ultimately turn into a dump yard. We will pay a large price for our success if Bengaluru does not act quickly. Landfills are overflowing with garbage due to poor waste collection services and infrastructure, which is unable to keep up with the relentlessly increasing unchecked growth.

With the current state of our city, we are on the top 10 lists for all the wrong reasons. Everyone wants change yet they do not want to be a part of that change. In my opinion, we all need to start with ourselves, when it comes to changing Bengaluru back to the green city that it used to be.

It is not something that can happen overnight, but I would love to see our city going back to less congestion and pollution with more greenery, lakes and quality air. It would be great to see an increase in cultural and productive activities and classes, for instance –yoga or literature events in Cubbon Park. These activities will automatically help create a great vibe and energy in the city.

SOLUTION: There are a few strategies that we can take in order to control the traffic. For instance, in other countries there are a number of toll plazas leading into the city – which restricts the number of private vehicles moving through. Additionally, improving the public transport and infrastructure would encourage them to use these modes of transport more often, leading to less congestion. There should ideally be an amalgamation of all these modes into a single pass for buses, trains and others – which gives them another reason to travel the city.

The issue of garbage removal and poor methods of disposal needs to be solved right from our own homes. Lots of us take the initiative to segregate our waste but ultimately when it is collected, it is all dumped into the same garbage truck & the entire purpose is defeated. We need regulated composting at an area, city and state level in order to be more proficient with how we handle our garbage. For example, a large shed that is a huge composting unit in Domlur is an ideal example of such inventiveness that we need to promote.