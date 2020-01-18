Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Would be great to see an increase in cultural activities and classes’

it is truly upsetting seeing such adverse effects on the city due to a number of reasons.

Published: 18th January 2020 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2020 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: I have been a Bengalurean since birth and it will always be home and where my heart is. While we are proud to call ourselves one of the fastest developing cities in India, it is truly upsetting seeing such adverse effects on the city due to a number of reasons. A widespread issue is traffic, with the vehicle population in Bengaluru having crossed 80.45 lakh. A ride that should typically take 10-15 minutes, now takes over 45 minutes. The state is such that gone are the days of peak hours, as throughout the day, we face traffic that is equally bad, if not worse. 

n Anirudh Kheny 
Partner, 1Q1
Kitchen& Ba

Garbage in the city has gradually been increasing over the last 10 years and now has come to a point where there is no efficient way to get rid of it. If things continue in the same manner, the entire city will ultimately turn into a dump yard. We will pay a large price for our success if Bengaluru does not act quickly. Landfills are overflowing with garbage due to poor waste collection services and infrastructure, which is unable to keep up with the relentlessly increasing unchecked growth. 

With the current state of our city, we are on the top 10 lists for all the wrong reasons. Everyone wants change yet they do not want to be a part of that change. In my opinion, we all need to start with ourselves, when it comes to changing Bengaluru back to the green city that it used to be.

It is not something that can happen overnight, but I would love to see our city going back to less congestion and pollution with more greenery, lakes and quality air. It would be great to see an increase in cultural and productive activities and classes, for instance –yoga or literature events in Cubbon Park. These activities will automatically help create a great vibe and energy in the city.

SOLUTION: There are a few strategies that we can take in order to control the traffic. For instance, in other countries there are a number of toll plazas leading into the city – which restricts the number of private vehicles moving through. Additionally, improving the public transport and infrastructure would encourage them to use these modes of transport more often, leading to less congestion. There should ideally be an amalgamation of all these modes into a single pass for buses, trains and others – which gives them another reason to travel the city.

The issue of garbage removal and poor methods of disposal needs to be solved right from our own homes. Lots of us take the initiative to segregate our waste but ultimately when it is collected, it is all dumped into the same garbage truck & the entire purpose is defeated. We need regulated composting at an area, city and state level in order to be more proficient with how we handle our garbage. For example, a large shed that is a huge composting unit in Domlur is an ideal example of such inventiveness that we need to promote.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
2009: People try to tame a bull at a jallikattu, organised as part of the Pongal celebrations at Melasooriyur near Tiruchy (EPS|S Arun)
This time that year: Jallikattu bulls charging down memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp