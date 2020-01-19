Home Cities Bengaluru

Attack on RSS man: Duo went back to check if victim had died

They left the city on knowing that victim had been shifted to a private hospital; investigating officers say it was a well-organised crime 

Published: 19th January 2020 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2020 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Kalasipalya police, who arrested a six-member gang of alleged Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) members for the attack on RSS activist Varun Bhopala, have taken the accused into police custody till January 22. The police have learnt that there are two more accused in the conspiracy to attack Hindu organisation leaders, and efforts are on to nab them based on information provided by the arrested men, an officer said.

However, a senior police officer told TNSE that it was too early to reveal details of the investigation, and that interrogations were on. During the interrogation, two of the accused—Sanaulla Sharif and Sadiq Ul Ameen—who had escaped after attacking Bhopala, had returned on a bike to confirm whether he had died or not. The duo also visited Victoria Hospital to check on Bhopala’s condition, and when they found out that the injured was shifted to a private hospital, they left the city, and informed their associates about his survival.

The officer added, “We have got leads on the prime accused who actually funded the miscreants to carry out attacks on the leaders. They had met more than eight times around Tannery Road and DJ Halli. The absconding accused also visited the houses of the arrested persons to assure that the incident won’t affect their families in the future.”

“However, no fresh arrests have been made in the case, but we have come to the conclusion that it was a well-organised crime, and of their future plans. If they are directly involved in the attack, we will book them under proper sections. Meanwhile, the case has been transferred to the Central Crime Branch, and will be handed over to the CCB on Monday. We are waiting for the order from the Home Department,” the officer added.

The Anti-Terrorist Cell (ATC), which is investigating the case, will take necessary action, as they have been assigned the task of probing SDPI activities.It may be recalled that on December 22, 2019, Varun Bhopala (34), a resident of Sarakki in JP Nagar, was attacked while on his way to his father’s shop near JC Road after attending a pro-CAA event at Town Hall. Kalasipalya police had taken up the case soon after the incident came to light. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RSS activist
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shots of Jallikattu held at Palamedu in Madurai and Periya Suriyur in Tiruchy | kk sundar, mk Ashok kumar
Why is Jallikattu in news every year?
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt convinced all states and effectively handled GST: Nirmala Sitharaman
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp