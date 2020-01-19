Birders train their lenses on winged wonders at Habba 

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The second day of the two-day Hakki Habba evoked such an overwhelming response on Saturday that the forest department had to request many people to return. Though 72 enthusiasts had registered for the festival on the first day on Friday, the crowd was thin. But the number of registrations went up to 87 on Saturday morning. This was because it was the weekend and there were bird watching sessions, unlike the first day when there were lectures, said Ramesh, assistant conservator of forests, Eco-Tourism Board, a wing of Karnataka Forest Department, organising the festival.

Apart from interactive sessions with experts, two bird watching sessions were held at Nandi Hills and Skandagiri hillocks. The native and endangered Nilgiri woodpigeon was sighted by one of the three group of birders which went on a 2-km trek trail. This year’s bird festival was dedicated to the protection and conservation of the critically endangered long billed vultures and roosting and breeding at Ramadevarabetta in Ramanagara.

Many bikers and photographers had also thronged the place, but were asked to leave. He added: “There have been many instances where people come to take photographs and end up demanding more time, hampering the whole exercise. But they were not disappointed. Later, a separate bird watching session was organised for them on the same trek routes.”

The birders, especially those who had come for the first time, were excited. “It was a very educational and exciting experience. I have not just learnt more about the commonly sighted birds, but also got to see the endangered Nilgiri woodpigeon, though for a short while,” said Joshika T, one of the youngest bird watchers in the session.