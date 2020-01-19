Home Cities Bengaluru

Bus carrying Bhajarangi-2 cast and crew rams electricity pole

The cast and crew of Bhajarangi-2 had a narrow escape on Saturday after the bus they were travelling in rammed a joint electricity pole at Mosarahalli village near Nelamangala on Saturday.

Published: 19th January 2020 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2020 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

The bus carrying the crew of Bhajarangi 2, that hit a pole | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The cast and crew of Bhajarangi-2 had a narrow escape on Saturday after the bus they were travelling in rammed a joint electricity pole at Mosarahalli village near Nelamangala on Saturday. More than 60 people, including co-actors, were travelling in the bus. Some of them suffered minor injuries. “No case has been registered,” Nelamangala Rural police said. 

According to the police, the crew left the city in a private bus around 7 am and were headed to Mohan B Kere Studio in Chikkamaranahalli. As the bus was taking a turn, a speeding car came from the opposite direction and rammed the bus. This caused the bus to hit one of the poles, which fell on the bus. A live wire fell on the bus, but luckily, power was cut off in the area due to some maintenance work. BESCOM staff took care of the pole.

The crew refused to file a complaint when the police took their statement over the incident.This is not the first time that misfortune has struck this movie. Earlier, one of the film’s sets was gutted in a fire caused by an electrical short circuit on the outskirts of the city.

