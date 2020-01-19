Home Cities Bengaluru

Cleanliness ads and banners to be screened during India vs Australia third ODI in Bengaluru

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner BH Anil Kumar told the newspaper that the Karnataka State Cricket Association had accepted their request to spread social messages.

Published: 19th January 2020 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2020 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

A view of M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru

A view of M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru| Pandarinath B

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Advertisements to keep the city clean, to participate in the Swachh Survekshan survey and cleanliness drives will be screened during the intervals during the India versus Australia ODI to be held in Bengaluru on Sunday. 

For the first time, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will utilise the Karnataka State Cricket Association’s (KSCA) advertising space to spread social messages. The BBMP had written a letter to the KSCA on January 17 in this regard. 

BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar told TNIE that the KSCA had accepted their request. "Though the advertisement will not be screened after every over, the KSCA has assured us that it will be screened at regular intervals, as and when possible. This is the need of the hour as the response from Bengalureans was very poor," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike India vs Australia 3rd ODI Karnataka State Cricket Association
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shots of Jallikattu held at Palamedu in Madurai and Periya Suriyur in Tiruchy | kk sundar, mk Ashok kumar
Why is Jallikattu in news every year?
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt convinced all states and effectively handled GST: Nirmala Sitharaman
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp