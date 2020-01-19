Cleanliness ads and banners to be screened during India vs Australia third ODI in Bengaluru

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Advertisements to keep the city clean, to participate in the Swachh Survekshan survey and cleanliness drives will be screened during the intervals during the India versus Australia ODI to be held in Bengaluru on Sunday.

For the first time, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will utilise the Karnataka State Cricket Association’s (KSCA) advertising space to spread social messages. The BBMP had written a letter to the KSCA on January 17 in this regard.

BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar told TNIE that the KSCA had accepted their request. "Though the advertisement will not be screened after every over, the KSCA has assured us that it will be screened at regular intervals, as and when possible. This is the need of the hour as the response from Bengalureans was very poor," he said.