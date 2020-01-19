Students’ prototype may be answer to women’s safety

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With cases of violence against women on the rise, three students of a private school in Bengaluru have come up with a method to combat such incidents. Simran, Ritayan and Dhruv from Class 11 have built a prototype of a machine to keep women safe, based on two things women often wear-bangles and watches. Women in rural areas can wear these bangles, which are fitted with a GPS tracker and a switch-like button. In case of any trouble, the button can be pressed thrice and the GPS would send signals to nearby police stations, ambulances or the state helpline.

The same principle will be applied to watches. The watches will be available in three categories— fitness wear, fashion wear and workwear. “The profits from selling these watches will go towards designing the bangles, so that we can provide them to women in rural areas either free of cost or at a minimum cost,” said Dhruv.

Ramachandran R, director of the National Health Mission, said, “The current generation of millennials is definitely intellectual and going by the prototypes that I saw, I believe we could see a lot of such prototypes made by them in future. If the school management can send these ideas and proposals to the Department of Science and Technology, Department of BTIT and to Bio-innovation Centres so that they can improvise and research on them for a fruitful outcome.”