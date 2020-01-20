Art is a matter of minutes for this Bengaluru painter

Lesly Joseph By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was a chance conversation a decade ago that changed Vilas Nayak’s life. Nayak was a college student then, and he heard some of his friends talk about renowned Bengaluru-based artist BKS Varma, who had visited their village in Dharmasthala.

“I did not see him painting, but I heard people say that he made a beautiful painting within a few minutes. That inspired me to learn more about speed painting,” says Nayak, who paints a 4x5 feet canvas in less than three minutes, and will be featured on ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’ on HistoryTV18 on Monday and Tuesday.

Born in Ujire near Dharmasthala, Nayak, 36, was inclined towards art since he was three years old. “The continuous support from my parents, school, teachers, and friends encouraged me to participate in different competitions at the school-level. My mother’s only complaint was that I would often skip meals in the hurry of finishing my paintings,” he tells CE with a laugh.

Nayak initially made pencil sketches and water painting. Over the years, he learnt acrylic and oil painting. “Being a self-taught artist, I was not exposed to oil painting. If I had undergone formal training, I would be a better artist in terms of the techniques. However, looking at the positive side, I think I wouldn’t have become a speed painter if I had followed traditional training,” he says.

Nayak’s subjects vary from portraits to landscapes, while the main inspiration remains nature. “I’m not too much into abstract, because I believe that any artwork should connect with the audience easily and emotionally,” Nayak explains.

Though he wanted to join Sir J J School of Arts, Mumbai, he was unsure about how things would turn out later. “I decided to first get a job, and came to Bengaluru 15 years ago. After working as a HR professional in the corporate sector for six years, I quit my job in 2011 to pursue painting, especially speed painting, as a career. I then participated in the reality show, Super Star of Karnataka, which boosted my confidence,” he recalls. Nayak was also a finalist on the TV show, India’s Got Talent,

where he painted a 4x5 feet canvas in two-and-a-half minutes. Nayak has showcased his skills in 36 countries, and also at the United Nations General Assembly in 2018, Asia’s Got Talent on AXN, and in front of celebrities like the Dalai Lama, Brazilian footballer Pele, and Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton.