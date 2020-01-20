Bengaluru's ‘buses only’ lane slowly being choked by private vehicles, lax cops

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: More than a month after the 20-km Bus Priority Lane (BPL) on Outer Ring Road (ORR) came into effect, commuters say that the idea is slowly failing due to the failure of strictly enforcing it.

The BPL on the Central Silk Board-KR Puram stretch of the Outer Ring Road was started in order to improve bus commuting time and encourage people to switch to public transport thereby reduce traffic congestion in the city.

The BPL is a dedicated lane for buses. Other vehicles entering the BPL would be fined up to Rs 500 for the first offence or Rs 1,000 from December 1, 2018. However, commuters say the lack of strict enforcement by traffic police or marshals has made the BPL almost redundant.Deepak N, a techie working in the area, said, “The awareness on BPL started aggressively but eventually petered out. Earlier, from Iblur Junction to Eco Space, I could see at least six to eight marshals who would keep watch. Now, there are no marshals at all. Similarly, there are no traffic cops deployed either. But even when traffic police are present, they don’t fine violators or even stop them from using the lane.”

According to the BMTC the daily the number of daily commuters on the BPL has gone up to 12,000 people and revenue has also increased to Rs 3 lakh per day, indicating that the service was popular. However, commuters pointed out that with no discipline and strict enforcement, the BPL would eventually be a failure. Nithin, who commutes daily on the ORR, said, “Fifteen days ago, we could see marshals at the spot and only buses would moving in the BPL. But once holidays started, the marshals are not seen. Especially on Friday, the stretch from Iblur to Marathahalli is a huge traffic jam and other vehicles using the BPL. If this continues, the BPL might not be effective at all.”

Mohan K G another commuter, said that he had seen marshals and traffic police along the stretch fining violators. “But the violators still continue to use the stretch. It is better if the BTP Public Eye app has a BPL option where people can lodge complaints against violators and they are made to pay the fine.”

Nithin suggested that more display boards on BPL should be put up to improve awareness.