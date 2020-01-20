Class apart: Paying ode to heroes without capes 

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: COO of Azim Premji Foundation, S Giridhar’s book ''Ordinary People Extraordinary Teachers'' pays tribute to the people involved in the profession of teaching. The launch of the book, which took place on Saturday at Bangalore International Centre, had members of the audience sharing anecdotes about their favourite teachers.

The book pays ode to teachers who work at public schools in smaller towns. Giridhar describes these teachers as a ‘special breed’. “These teachers in smaller towns are one of a kind. Sometimes there is no concrete building for them to teach in, they sit under a tree,” he says.

Giridhar has been with the Azim Premji Foundation since 2002, where the group worked with various under-developed districts across Karnataka. The project gave him the opportunity to work on ground with various teachers. He recalls instances when he didn’t know how to break the ice with these teachers, since he would be meeting some of them for the first time. “The conversation used to start more formally but I would then try to use some humour,” he said, adding, “One might think with such poor infrastructure the teachers would crib but they make everything sound so light hearted. They are such go-getters.”

There were many a question about what one could do to help them, to which the author said: “They don’t need sympathy, they need to be celebrated.” According to Giridhar, a “noble job” like this just needs encouragement and empowerment. The author gave a glimpse into the life of Shrishaila, a teacher at Government Lower Primary School, in Yadgir district. When she joined the school, it didn’t have walls. But now after toiling hard for 12 years, it is a well-maintained school with a neat garden and clean toilets. “If these are not superheroes, I don’t know who are,” added Giridhar.