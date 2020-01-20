Home Cities Bengaluru

Class apart: Paying ode to heroes without capes 

The book pays ode to teachers who work at public schools in smaller towns.

Published: 20th January 2020 01:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 01:46 AM   |  A+A-

Azim Premji Foundation COO S Giridhar

Azim Premji Foundation COO S Giridhar (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: COO of Azim Premji Foundation, S Giridhar’s book ''Ordinary People Extraordinary Teachers'' pays tribute to the people involved in the profession of teaching. The launch of the book, which took place on Saturday at Bangalore International Centre, had members of the audience sharing anecdotes about their favourite teachers. 

The book pays ode to teachers who work at public schools in smaller towns. Giridhar describes these teachers as a ‘special breed’. “These teachers in smaller towns are one of a kind. Sometimes there is no concrete building for them to teach in, they sit under a tree,” he says. 

Giridhar has been with the Azim Premji Foundation since 2002, where the group worked with various under-developed districts across Karnataka. The project gave him the opportunity to work on ground with various teachers. He recalls instances when he didn’t know how to break the ice with these teachers, since he would be meeting some of them for the first time. “The conversation used to start more formally but I would then try to use some humour,” he said, adding, “One might think with such poor infrastructure the teachers would crib but they make everything sound so light hearted. They are such go-getters.”

There were many a question about what one could do to help them, to which the author said: “They don’t need sympathy, they need to be celebrated.” According to Giridhar, a “noble job” like this just needs encouragement and empowerment. The author gave a glimpse into the life of Shrishaila, a teacher at Government Lower Primary School, in Yadgir district. When she joined the school, it didn’t have walls. But now after toiling hard for 12 years, it is a well-maintained school with a neat garden and clean toilets. “If these are not superheroes, I don’t know who are,” added Giridhar. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Azim Premji Foundation Ordinary People Extraordinary Teachers S Giridhar public schools
India Matters
Representational Image. | File Photo
India’s richest 1% saw wealth grow 13 times faster than poorest 50%: Oxfam
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Many Pakistani Hindus extending their stay illegally: Intelligence sources
Australia's captain Aaron Finch. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli greatest ODI player of all-time, Rohit Sharma in top-five: Finch
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. (Photo | Ranjit K Dey)
One nation one ration card scheme: 12 states to get direct benefits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gandhi kites fly high at international festival in Hubballi
Stat of the Art: No stopping King Kohli and Hitman Rohit
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp