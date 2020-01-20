Congress not picking KPCC president fearing Siddu, says MTB Nagraj

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the Congress braces itself for the announcement of its new KPCC president, former Congressman MTB Nagraj lashed out at the Grand Old Party, mocking the high command and calling it a low command. He said they have not been able to take a decision because they fear former chief minister Siddaramaiah.

He elaborated that the party has three different factions — with Siddaramaiah heading one, DK Shivakumar heading another, and KH Muniyappa and Hariprasad forming the third faction.TB, who is the richest MLA in India and is believed to have spent a bomb on his bypoll campaign though he lost, said that the voters have become very corrupt.

