Home Cities Bengaluru

Congress not picking KPCC president fearing Siddu, says MTB Nagraj

As the Congress braces itself for the announcement of its new KPCC president, former Congressman M T B Nagraj lashed out at the Grand Old Party, mocking the high command and calling it a low command.

Published: 20th January 2020 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

MTB Nagraj

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the Congress braces itself for the announcement of its new KPCC president, former Congressman MTB Nagraj lashed out at the Grand Old Party, mocking the high command and calling it a low command. He said they have not been able to take a decision because they fear former chief minister Siddaramaiah. 

He elaborated that the party has three different factions — with Siddaramaiah heading one, DK Shivakumar heading another, and KH Muniyappa and Hariprasad forming the third faction.TB, who is the richest MLA in India and is believed to have spent a bomb on his bypoll campaign though he lost, said that the voters have become very corrupt. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KPCC MTB Nagraj Karnataka Congress
India Matters
Representational Image. | File Photo
India’s richest 1% saw wealth grow 13 times faster than poorest 50%: Oxfam
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Many Pakistani Hindus extending their stay illegally: Intelligence sources
Australia's captain Aaron Finch. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli greatest ODI player of all-time, Rohit Sharma in top-five: Finch
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. (Photo | Ranjit K Dey)
One nation one ration card scheme: 12 states to get direct benefits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gandhi kites fly high at international festival in Hubballi
Stat of the Art: No stopping King Kohli and Hitman Rohit
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp