Congress not picking KPCC president fearing Siddu, says MTB Nagraj
As the Congress braces itself for the announcement of its new KPCC president, former Congressman M T B Nagraj lashed out at the Grand Old Party, mocking the high command and calling it a low command.
Published: 20th January 2020 06:01 AM | Last Updated: 20th January 2020 06:01 AM | A+A A-
BENGALURU: As the Congress braces itself for the announcement of its new KPCC president, former Congressman MTB Nagraj lashed out at the Grand Old Party, mocking the high command and calling it a low command. He said they have not been able to take a decision because they fear former chief minister Siddaramaiah.
He elaborated that the party has three different factions — with Siddaramaiah heading one, DK Shivakumar heading another, and KH Muniyappa and Hariprasad forming the third faction.TB, who is the richest MLA in India and is believed to have spent a bomb on his bypoll campaign though he lost, said that the voters have become very corrupt.