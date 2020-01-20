Home Cities Bengaluru

Lalbagh: Litter-free Republic Day flower show enthuses visitors

Sixty workers deployed by the Horticulture Department and 40 volunteers assigned by NGOs worked to ensure that the park remained clean.

Published: 20th January 2020 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

NEET II examinations, in her home near Tiruchdddsdy oII examinations, in her home near Tiruchdddsdy on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For once, the beauty of the flowers at the annual Republic Day Flower Show at Lalbagh Botanical Garden has not been marred by the sight of ugly litter left behind by thousands of excited visitors.

On the opening day, over 10,000 people visited Lalbagh, and the number swelled to 36,000 on Sunday. However, there was hardly any litter to be found anywhere in the park thanks to the efforts of the Horticulture Department and solid waste management organisations such as Saahas Zero Waste and Beautiful Bengaluru.

Sixty workers deployed by the Horticulture Department and 40 volunteers assigned by NGOs worked to ensure that the park remained clean. “Workers cleaned up the place every hour and did not leave any waste unattended. A team of 7-8 managers supervised the cleaning and ensured that the flower show is litter-free,” said Dr M Jagadeesh, Joint Director, Horticulture Department. A total of 240 bins, and signs reading ‘Do not litter’ and ‘Do not use plastic’ dotted the park.

“Our volunteers spread awareness among the public to not litter. And we saw that this time, people were more responsible, said Shaik Mubarak, Field Supervisor at Saahas Zero Waste. At the entrance plastic bottles carried by visitors were seized by security staff.

Many stalls inside the park too were plastic-free. The efforts of all the people who worked to keep the park c l e a n w e r e m u c h appreciated. “I’m amazed to see that the department has maintained cleanliness. As it is clean, me and my family spent more time at the flower show and the tribute to Vivekananda was a treat to watch.” said Dipti Shree from Jayanagar. Dedicated to Swami Vivekananda on his 157th birth anniversary, the show started on January 17 and will be open to visitors till January 26.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Flower Show Republic Day Flower Show Bengaluru Flower Show Lalbagh Botanical Garden
India Matters
Representational Image. | File Photo
India’s richest 1% saw wealth grow 13 times faster than poorest 50%: Oxfam
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Many Pakistani Hindus extending their stay illegally: Intelligence sources
Australia's captain Aaron Finch. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli greatest ODI player of all-time, Rohit Sharma in top-five: Finch
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. (Photo | Ranjit K Dey)
One nation one ration card scheme: 12 states to get direct benefits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gandhi kites fly high at international festival in Hubballi
Stat of the Art: No stopping King Kohli and Hitman Rohit
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp