Miscreants throw stones at vehicles

  In less than a week, another incident of a gang of unidentified men targeting a political party worker has come to light.

Published: 20th January 2020 06:05 AM

Stone pelting, pelting

Image of stones used for representational purpose only (File | KK Sundar, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  In less than a week, another incident of a gang of unidentified men targeting a political party worker has come to light. On Saturday night, the gang threw stones at the vehicles of the party worker. A senior police officer said they are taking the incident very seriously since it is the second in a week. The incident took place at Kasturinagar, where Srinivas, state president of Karnataka Bahujana Kranthi Dala, lives. At 1.30am, the miscreants pelted stones at Srinivas’ two cars.

They also threw a machete on one of the cars before fleeing. Investigations revealed that political rivalry is the motive. Srinivas had received a threat from Suneel and Siddu, who demanded money from him in 2017. They were arrested after they pelted stones at Srinivas’ office after he refused to pay them, police said.

