Relief paid to Hulimavu flood victims

The BBMP also stated that it has recommended that the government write to insurance firms to release compensation to 31 vehicles parked in the basement of the apartments that were damaged.

Published: 20th January 2020 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 06:12 AM

Hulimavu

A boy wades through the water just outside his house after Hulimavu lake breach. (File Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The  Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has compensated all families whose houses were inundated in the flooding caused by the breaching of Hulimavu lake last November. BBMP Chief Engineer K Sidde Gowda informed the Lokayukta that 374 families, including 55 applications forwarded by the Lokayukta, were paid a total of Rs 1.87 crore amounting to Rs 50,000 per family. In a statement filed on January 10 in response to Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty’s directions, Gowda said 30 students have been supplied with books, uniforms, etc.

The BBMP also stated that it has recommended that the government write to insurance firms to release compensation to 31 vehicles parked in the basement of the apartments that were damaged. Bommanahalli Zone Joint Commissioner Rama Krishna assured the Lokayukta that he will ensure that insurance firms settle the vehicle claims at the earliest.

The BBMP informed the Lokayukta that it had submitted an estimate of Rs 29 crore to the government for lake restoration. The Lokayukta issued a notice to the Assistant Director of Land Records and Tahsildar of Bengaluru South Taluk to file a status report on lake encroachments by February 15, after conducting a survey, so that they can be removed.

