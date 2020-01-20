Home Cities Bengaluru

Thousands pedal to promote fuel conservation at cyclothon

This will not only save fuel, but also help create a cleaner, greener and healthier environment.

Published: 20th January 2020 06:09 AM

Participants take out a cycle rally as part of the campaign ‘Saksham 2020’ to create awareness about fuel conservation | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  At least 3,500 cyclists participated in a cyclothon on Sunday morning as part of a campaign ‘Saksham 2020’ (Sanrakshan Kshamta Mahotsav 2020), an initiative of the Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. The cyclists pedalled their way round Cubbon Park for over a 5-km distance before finishing at Sree Kanteerava Stadium. The objective of the cyclothon was to create awareness among people about fuel conservation, environment protection and promote the use of bicycles to commute short distances. This will not only save fuel, but also help create a cleaner, greener and healthier environment.

The cyclothon was inaugurated by City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao and Executive Director (Southern Region), GAIL (India), P Murugesan. Representatives of other oil manufacturing companies like Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd were also present at the event.

Inaugurating the event, Murugesan said, “Even small initiatives by individuals to substitute and reduce use of petroleum products — like commuting by walking or cycling, using public transport, carpooling and mindful use of energy- efficient equipment — can contribute in a big way towards fuel conservation and environment protection.” He said such measures will also decongest city roads and provide supplementary benefits to individuals on maintaining a healthy life.

