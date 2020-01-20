Home Cities Bengaluru

'Visit My Mosque': Opening doors to one and all

Organisers said the walk was an effort to clear myths about Islam, the foremost being Jihad.

Published: 20th January 2020 02:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 02:04 AM   |  A+A-

Organisers said the walk was an effort to clear myths about Islam, the foremost being Jihad. (Photo | EPS)

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Amid ongoing debates about the current political scenario, which has attained a religious flavour, the ‘Visit My Mosque’ initiative came as refreshing news. The event was an effort by Rehmath Group, a non-profitable organisation, which conducted a walk inside Modi Masjid, at Tasker Road, on Sunday.

Organisers said the walk was an effort to clear myths about Islam, the foremost being Jihad. “It is a misunderstood word related to Islam. Our Quran does not say that you can just take away someone’s life if they don’t follow Islam,” clarified Sadiqh Sailani, who moderated the walk. He added, “Many people who stay close to Modi Masid, which is more than 120 years old, don’t even know that non-Muslims could spend time here.” He quickly mentioned the blame was to be shared by both sides.

“If people have these inhibitions that means that we have not been open about our beliefs and culture. Now is the time to bridge the gap,” said Sailani, who has been conducting walks like this for the last few months. This edition marked the first this year.

The walk was attended by people from different religions, who were curious to know more about Islamic culture. Besides a walk, there was also a talk on the practices that they follow. The event concluded with a lunch, which was planned keeping the requirements of vegetarians in mind. Close to 200 people participated in this tour and everyone had a positive response.

“The best part was the biryani,” said Meghana Rao, an assistant professor in sociology at Azim Premji University. “This was the first time I visited a mosque in Bengaluru. We never knew the people here could be so hospitable. We had so many assumptions regarding women entering a mosque but it was a very surreal experience for me,” said Rao.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rehmath Group Modi Masjid Visit My Mosque Islam
India Matters
Representational Image. | File Photo
India’s richest 1% saw wealth grow 13 times faster than poorest 50%: Oxfam
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Many Pakistani Hindus extending their stay illegally: Intelligence sources
Australia's captain Aaron Finch. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli greatest ODI player of all-time, Rohit Sharma in top-five: Finch
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. (Photo | Ranjit K Dey)
One nation one ration card scheme: 12 states to get direct benefits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gandhi kites fly high at international festival in Hubballi
Stat of the Art: No stopping King Kohli and Hitman Rohit
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp