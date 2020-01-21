8.48 lakh students to write SSLC exam 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 8,48,192 Class 10 students across Karnataka will take the SSLC board examination to be held between March 27-April 9, Primary Education Minister Suresh Kumar, said here on Monday.Addressing media persons at the SSLC board office regarding the measures taken conduct the examination smoothly, Sumar said students will receive final hall tickets in the second week of February. Admission tickets were given to eligible students on January 1. Corrections to the hall tickets could be made till January 20. During this period, over 1.01 lakh corrections have been made in schools across the state.

In the third week of February school principals will enter the internal marks of students into the online system. Evaluation of answer scripts will begin on April 19 at 228 evaluation centres, across 34 academic districts. Over 7,000 teachers who have exceed three years of services have been enlisted as evaluators, while the requirement is for about 6,500 evaluators.