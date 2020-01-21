Home Cities Bengaluru

A brush with nature and heritage

Kadur’s work focuses on the North Karnataka floods and depicts his take on the calamity.

Published: 21st January 2020 06:24 AM

(From left) Lingaraj Kadur , Ravindra Mahale and KS Kamathgowdar; An artwork featuring Hampi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Aquarelle, a watercolour painting exhibition at Fidelitus Gallery, Banashankari, was inaugurated on January 18  with paintings from three artists – Lingaraj Kadur, Ravindra Mahale and KS Kamathgowdar. The themes depicted in the paintings revolve around village conservation, environmental protection and the temples of Hampi. 

Kadur’s work focuses on the North Karnataka floods and depicts his take on the calamity. Titled as ‘Broken Time’, Kadur (49) states the series has over 500 paintings that revolve around the subjects of natural conservation and current affairs. A teacher by profession, Kadur has pursued art since childhood. He says, “I have depicted my work on current events with the floods in North Karnataka being the most recent. The floods had a devastating effect on the region and I wanted to show my take on why 
nature conservation is important.” 

Mahale’s work, on the other hand, revolves around sceneries and elements of nature. A textile designer by profession, Mahale (38) scouts for locations that he believes have a touch of uniqueness. “I have a painting that is titled Chitradurga Gold. It describes the rich heritage and history of the place. I work on similar landscapes and sceneries that I blend with colours. These are not on brighter side in order to maintain a balance.” Though hesitant to work with water colours in his initial days, Mahale gradually grew an interest in the medium, that has been going strong for more than seven years. Another artist who leaves viewers awestruck is 

29-year-old Kamathgowdar from Belgaum, whose work is based on the theme of village conservation. Titled ‘Golden Time’, Kamathgowdar’s work dwells upon village culture and iconic temples they omprise. This involved a lot of travel to understand the subject. “I have depicted the stone pillars in Hampi and the temples of Pandharpur with a blend of bright colours. The purpose is to showcase the everyday village life and the architectural marvels they harbour,” he says. The works were  well-received by guests and onlookers with film director Nagathihalli Chandrashekhar saying the world of art requires each individual to garner the best support in order to  increase the number of creatives brought out every year in the industry.

The exhibition will showcase the works of the artists until January 31 at Fidelitus Gallery, Banashankari.

